Wunder School, New Chandigarh

Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated in the school. Students participated in various activities like poster-making, slogan-writing, quiz, skit, drawing and painting competitions. A peace march was carried out on the school premises to make students aware of Gandhi’s contribution to the nation. Students learnt about Gandhi’s life through a movie shown to them. A special assembly was conducted to apprise students of the teachings of Gandhi. School Directors Satish Chandra and Dr Rekha Chandra appreciated the efforts of students. Principal Anu Mahajan felicitated the winners of various events.