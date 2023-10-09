Wunder School, New Chandigarh

Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated in the school. Students participated in various activities like poster-making, slogan-writing, quiz, skit, drawing and painting competitions. A peace march was carried out on the school premises to make students aware of Gandhi’s contribution to the nation. Students learnt about Gandhi’s life through a movie shown to them. A special assembly was conducted to apprise students of the teachings of Gandhi. School Directors Satish Chandra and Dr Rekha Chandra appreciated the efforts of students. Principal Anu Mahajan felicitated the winners of various events.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election dates for 5 states to be announced today noon
A high stakes poll cycle for BJP, Congress
Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead
Tel Aviv regains control of most infiltration points | Ultra...