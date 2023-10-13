Wunder School, New Chandigarh

Air Force Day was celebrated in the school to commemorate the founding of the Indian Air Force. Students of Class VI-X held an assembly on Indian Air Force Day to raise awareness of the Indian Air Force among all pupils. The assembly kicked off with a song, “The Guardians of the Sky”, which was followed by a speech and quiz competition illustrating the significance of the history of Air Force Day. All students bowed in homage to the valiant freedom warriors. Principal Anu Mahajan emphasised the significance of young people’s roles in bringing about change in society and commitment to the nation marked the conclusion of the assembly.

#Indian Air Force