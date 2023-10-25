Wunder School, New Chandigarh

Students of Class VI to X along with their senior teachers visited the Indian Air Force Museum and Japanese Garden. The students got exposure to the history of the Indian Air Force, their uniforms, flags and symbols that the force uses. They saw large and small aircraft, war trophies and radar equipment. In Japanese Garden, students enjoyed the beauty of the garden. They learnt about miniature hills, small islands, artistic bridges, rocks, etc. They enjoyed snacks in the garden and had a wonderful time.

#Indian Air Force