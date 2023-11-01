Wunder School, New Chandigarh

Dasehra was celebrated in the school. A special assembly was conducted by Class VI-X students. The assembly began with a prayer and followed by speeches by students highlighting the significance of the festival. The students also presented cultural items such as folk dance and dandiya. Director Dr Rekha Chandra gave her greetings to the staff and students and invoked them to identify the real evils within and get victory over them. Students and staff members were dressed up in traditional Indian attire. Principal Anu Mahajan appreciated the efforts of students and staff and emphasised to follow the principles of Lord Ram in our lives.
