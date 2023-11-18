Wunder School, New Chandigarh

The school celebrated Vigilance Awareness Week to collectively participate in the fight against corruption. A special assembly was organised for Class VI to X on the theme, ‘Say no to corruption, commit to the nation’. A number of activities, such as quiz, poem, speeches, etc, were conducted to mark the day and create awareness among the students regarding ill-effects of corruption. An ‘integrity pledge’ was also taken by staff and students to promote transparency, integrity and accountability in public life and to achieve the mission of corruption-free society.