Wunder School, New Chandigarh

The school celebrated Vigilance Awareness Week to collectively participate in the fight against corruption. A special assembly was organised for Class VI to X on the theme, ‘Say no to corruption, commit to the nation’. A number of activities, such as quiz, poem, speeches, etc, were conducted to mark the day and create awareness among the students regarding ill-effects of corruption. An ‘integrity pledge’ was also taken by staff and students to promote transparency, integrity and accountability in public life and to achieve the mission of corruption-free society.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air pollution in Delhi drops from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’
The city's AQI stands at 339 at 9 am, improving from 405 at ...
Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns
He resigns citing health issues
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary
The report accuses Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his...
Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period in MP
Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday
5 die as SUV hits roadside tree in Jharkhand
5 seriously injured