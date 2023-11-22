Wunder School, New Chandigarh

The school celebrated Diwali along with World Kindness Day and Children’s Day. The whole school wore a festive look with children wearing colourful dresses. A special assembly was held for students of Class I-X. The assembly began with a pledge for celebrating an eco-friendly and green Diwali. Students presented speeches, poems and slogans on the significance of Diwali and conducted quiz. Students also spoke about the importance of Kindness Day and Children’s Day. After the assembly an anti-cracker rally. Many competitions related to Diwali, such as candle and diya decoration, rangoli making, card making, etc, were organised for the students. To celebrate World Kindness Day, students brought different stationery items and eatables to be donated to the needy people. Director Dr Rekha Chandra gave her greetings on Diwali.

