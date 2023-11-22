Wunder School, New Chandigarh

The school celebrated Diwali along with World Kindness Day and Children’s Day. The whole school wore a festive look with children wearing colourful dresses. A special assembly was held for students of Class I-X. The assembly began with a pledge for celebrating an eco-friendly and green Diwali. Students presented speeches, poems and slogans on the significance of Diwali and conducted quiz. Students also spoke about the importance of Kindness Day and Children’s Day. After the assembly an anti-cracker rally. Many competitions related to Diwali, such as candle and diya decoration, rangoli making, card making, etc, were organised for the students. To celebrate World Kindness Day, students brought different stationery items and eatables to be donated to the needy people. Director Dr Rekha Chandra gave her greetings on Diwali.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel will also be released ...
Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana
The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco had take...
Days after his tumultuous ouster, Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO
In addition to Altman's return, the company agrees in princi...
Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 39 metres through rubble for workers' rescue
Drilling was suspended at the tunnel on Friday when the auge...
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...