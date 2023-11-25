Wunder School, New Chandigarh

The school celebrated Children’s Day. It was time to party for the children. It was a fun-filled day for the students as they danced to peppy numbers in the break and shared their delicious food with their classmates. The campus was buzzing with excitement and joy as it was a day wherein fun and frolic dominated. The day ended in a beautiful resonance lingering in everybody’s minds.
