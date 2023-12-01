Wunder School, New Chandigarh

The school hosted a dynamic assembly led by Class IV students, highlighting the importance of patience and perseverance. The focal point was an engaging skit, emphasising that these virtues are crucial for academic success. The assembly also featured daily snippets on the theme, making it an interactive and impactful event. Students and staff praised the initiative, recognising its role in shaping a resilient mind set for the future.
