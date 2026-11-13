Wushu champions return to school

Baba Manjh Convent School, Kang Mai, Hoshiarpur, celebrated a proud moment as its wushu champions returned to school after their remarkable achievement. The students met the Director and shared their achievements and inspiring journey to victory. Their dedication, discipline and determination brought immense pride to the school and served as an inspiration to their fellow students. The school congratulated the young achievers and wished them continued success in their future endeavours.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement