Yadavindra Public School, Mohali
The school is beaming with pride as its student Saanvi Sood swiftly conquered Bukit Timah, Singapore’s highest mountain, and triumphantly hoisted the national flag at its summit. Her remarkable achievement is a testament to her determination and adventurous spirit. The...
Advertisement
The school is beaming with pride as its student Saanvi Sood swiftly conquered Bukit Timah, Singapore’s highest mountain, and triumphantly hoisted the national flag at its summit. Her remarkable achievement is a testament to her determination and adventurous spirit. The school community commends Saanvi for making the most of her time off, showcasing exemplary time management and a passion for exploration.
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement