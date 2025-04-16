DT
PT
Yadavindra Public School, Mohali

Yadavindra Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated its 46th Founders’ Day, with grandeur and reverence. The celebration commenced with a soulful ‘shabad’, followed by a mesmerising kathak dance presentation. The school choir presented a melodious rendition of ColdPlay - “I Used to Rule the...
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 16, 2025 IST
The school celebrated its 46th Founders’ Day, with grandeur and reverence. The celebration commenced with a soulful ‘shabad’, followed by a mesmerising kathak dance presentation. The school choir presented a melodious rendition of ColdPlay - “I Used to Rule the World”. A quiz on school trivia delighted the students and checked their knowledge about the school’s history, mission and vision, while a special presentation by the Head Boy and Head Girl highlighted the remarkable and enduring legacy of the school. Director Major General TPS Waraich expressed gratitude towards the eminent visionaries and founders of the school and urged the students to learn well and strive to become global citizens. He emphasised on the school motto, “Vidya, Vinay, Veerta”, and guided the students to imbibe these virtues in student life.

