Yadavindra Public School, Mohali

The kindergarten wing of the school witnessed a spectacle of a performance and display of talent by little Yadavindrians. Rhythmic Movements — a musical dance show, and Kinder Artist Day — a display of students’ craft and creativity, was a double delight for the parents. The musical was a perfect blend of graceful choreography and euphonious singing by little ones. Livewire bhangra, singing, dancing, reciting and well-synchronised chair and ribbon dances and drill were the show stealers and a satirical qawaali performance left the audience asking for more. Beautiful backdrops, colourful dresses, apt props set the mood and tempo high for a captivating show. Rhythmic Movements, the theme was well thought over, rhythm heals the mind and movements ensuring the physical fitness for the pre-schoolers aiming at holistic approach. Kinder Artist Day was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. The whole wing was artistically decorated with art and craft activities done by the children throughout the year displaying the creative skills and flight of little minds.

The theme of the day was ‘Nature and Jungle’.