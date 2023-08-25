Yadavindra Public School, Mohali

The school hosted its maiden endeavour “Swaranjali” (offerings of music), an inter-school classical vocal and ghazal solo singing competition in the Academic Hall of the school. The judges were two renowned personalities of the Tricity, classical musician Vinod Pawar and Indian semi-classical and ghazal performer Kunwar Jagmohan. Eighteen students from 12 schools of the Tricity participated. In the Hindustani classical vocal round, the first position was bagged by Aadil Dhiman of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, while Meenal Singh of St Kabir Public School, Chandigarh, stood first in the Ghazal round. Rheedhi Chakraverty of St Stephen’s School, Chandigarh, won the special prize for classical vocal singing.
