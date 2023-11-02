Yadavindra Public School, Mohali

The school hosted its Annual Academic Day. YPS Association Chairman Raja Malvinder Singh and his wife, Rani Harpriya Kaur, graced the occasion along with other members of the Board of Governors.The annual school report was read out by the Director, Maj Gen TPS Waraich and the Prefect Council members. He lauded the achievements of students in academics, sports and co-curricular activities. The Chairman felicitated the ISC and ICSE toppers of the session 2022-23, by awarding them with medals and cash prizes. The event began with a prayer song and concluded with a bhangra performance. A twelve -piece jazz band regaled the audience with peppy numbers. Curtains were brought down on the eventful day with the Chief Guest, Raja Malvinder Singh releasing the Year Book, 2022-23.

