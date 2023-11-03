Yadavindra Public School, Mohali

The school is hosting the Indian Public Schools Conference (IPSC) Inter-School U-14 Girls Basketball Tournament. A total of 17 IPSC schools from across the country are participating in the tournament being held at the YPS basketball courts. Director, YPS, Mohali, Maj General TPS Waraich (retd) declared the tournament open. Nineteen trained and qualified officials are there to ensure a fair and smooth conduct of the tournament. Prabhnoor Kaur, captain of the U-14 Girls Basketball Team, YPS, Mohali, administered the oath to the participating teams.

#Mohali