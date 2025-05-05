DT
Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, achieves 100% result

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:14 AM May 05, 2025 IST
The school got excellent result in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Examination 2025, conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on completion of Class XII. The number of school students who appeared for the ISC 2025 examination was 52. The pass percentage is 100 per cent. 28 students have scored more than 90% and out of them 10 students have scored more than 95 % and above. All 52 students scored 1st division marks. The toppers are: Humanities — Yashvi Singh Parmar (97.50%), Pariyat Singh & Gunika (97%) and Pritika Kaushal, Jasmine Kalsi and Manreet Kaur Tiwana (96.75%); Commerce — Jasnoor Kaur Matharoo (95%), Bandana Singh (94.25%) and Yugansh Sardana (93.75%); Medical — Hunnardeep Kaur (95%); Non-medical — Manraj Singh & Samarveer Singh Chatha (94.75%), Sehajbir Singh Mathoda (92.75%) and Milinda Angel (92.25%).

