Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, celebrates 45th Founder’s Day

The 45th Founder’s Day was celebrated by the school. The occasion began with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art AI and Robotics Lab by Director Maj Gen TPS Waraich (retd). The celebrations were marked by a special assembly. A ‘shabad’ and prayer set an auspicious tone for the day. Addressing the assembly, Head Boy, Hargunbeer Singh and Head Girl Hunardeep Kaur Virk together gave an account of the inception of the school and its growth to its present stage. Hunardeep Kaur dwelled upon the symbols depicted on the school crest and their significance. The students were also enlightened about the importance of the school motto, ‘Vidya Vinay Veerta’. The preparatory wing choir enthralled the audience with, ‘A Million Dreams’, while the senior wing choir motivated the school with a melodious song, ‘Don’t Give Up’. Gidda and bhangra performances set the stage on fire. The programme concluded with the Director’s speech expressing his deepest gratitude to the founders, Maharajadhiraja Yadavindra Singh, his wife Rajmata Mohinder Kaur, Patron Amarinder Singh, Chairman Raja Malvinder Singh and the Board of Governors. He congratulated and complimented the staff and the students for putting up such a stupendous show.

