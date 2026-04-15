Yadavindra Public School, Mohali celebrates foundation day

The school celebrated its 47th Founder’s Day. The preparatory wing marked the day with a presentation on the school’s history and an engaging quiz. A special assembly featured a prayer, choir performance, ‘Ganesh vandana’ dance, and a skit by the senior wing depicting the school’s foundation. The PW Head Boy addressed the gathering, and the Western music choir added vibrancy to the celebration. Students were honoured during the prize distribution ceremony, followed by an inspiring address by the Director, encouraging them to uphold the school’s values. The celebration concluded with snacks, a movie session, and a special lunch, making it a memorable day for all.

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