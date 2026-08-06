Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, holds fourth edition of ‘Swaraanjali’

Building on a spectacular legacy of musical brilliance, the highly anticipated fourth edition of ‘Swaraanjali’ took centre stage on August 1. The prestigious annual cultural festival brought together premier schools from across the region in a grand celebration of classical music and youthful talent. It celebrated the preservation and revival of the rich heritage of Indian classical music among the youth. Exceptional young prodigies competed in diverse categories, including Hindustani Classical Vocal and the soulful art of Ghazal singing. Seventeen handpicked schools went head-to-head, fostering a unique spirit of healthy competition, mutual learning and artistic collaboration. In his address, Director Major General TPS Waraich, VSM, stated, “Swaraanjali is not just a competition; it is a movement to keep our roots alive in the hearts of the next generation. Witnessing remarkable schools come together under one roof to celebrate the pure intricacies of ragas and ghazals is a testament to the timeless power of classical music.” The results were as follows: In the Ghazal category, Sayisha Gupta from Ryan International School secured first prize, followed by a tie for second prize between Sargam Vohra (Chitkara International) and Harjot Singh (Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary School). Suryaprakash Lohitya (Kundan International School) secured third prize, while Jaskien Kaur Bala from Shemrock Senior Secondary School received the consolation prize. In the Hindustani Classical Vocal category, Falguni Paliwal from St Joseph’s secured first prize. The second prize was shared by Avi Narula (Kundan International School) and Baani Kalhan (DPS), while Anirudh Bagga (Ryan International School) secured third prize. Amrit (Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School) and Nidhi Sharma (Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary School) received consolation prizes. Special individual titles were also awarded, with Harjot Singh of Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary School being named ‘Best Male Singer’ and Ananya Dutta of Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School receiving the ‘Best Female Singer’ award. The event proved to be a mesmerising experience for music connoisseurs, educators and students alike, showcasing hours of rigorous ‘riyaaz’ (practice) and dedication by the young performers.

Advertisement