DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, holds fourth edition of ‘Swaraanjali’

Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, holds fourth edition of ‘Swaraanjali’

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:12 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Building on a spectacular legacy of musical brilliance, the highly anticipated fourth edition of ‘Swaraanjali’ took centre stage on August 1. The prestigious annual cultural festival brought together premier schools from across the region in a grand celebration of classical music and youthful talent. It celebrated the preservation and revival of the rich heritage of Indian classical music among the youth. Exceptional young prodigies competed in diverse categories, including Hindustani Classical Vocal and the soulful art of Ghazal singing. Seventeen handpicked schools went head-to-head, fostering a unique spirit of healthy competition, mutual learning and artistic collaboration. In his address, Director Major General TPS Waraich, VSM, stated, “Swaraanjali is not just a competition; it is a movement to keep our roots alive in the hearts of the next generation. Witnessing remarkable schools come together under one roof to celebrate the pure intricacies of ragas and ghazals is a testament to the timeless power of classical music.” The results were as follows: In the Ghazal category, Sayisha Gupta from Ryan International School secured first prize, followed by a tie for second prize between Sargam Vohra (Chitkara International) and Harjot Singh (Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary School). Suryaprakash Lohitya (Kundan International School) secured third prize, while Jaskien Kaur Bala from Shemrock Senior Secondary School received the consolation prize. In the Hindustani Classical Vocal category, Falguni Paliwal from St Joseph’s secured first prize. The second prize was shared by Avi Narula (Kundan International School) and Baani Kalhan (DPS), while Anirudh Bagga (Ryan International School) secured third prize. Amrit (Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School) and Nidhi Sharma (Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary School) received consolation prizes. Special individual titles were also awarded, with Harjot Singh of Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary School being named ‘Best Male Singer’ and Ananya Dutta of Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School receiving the ‘Best Female Singer’ award. The event proved to be a mesmerising experience for music connoisseurs, educators and students alike, showcasing hours of rigorous ‘riyaaz’ (practice) and dedication by the young performers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts