Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, organises six-day trip to Singapore

The school organised an exhilarating six-day educational-cum-recreational trip to Singapore, offering the students a unique opportunity to explore the culture and heritage and also provided a deep insight about the futuristic designs. A total of 44 students from classes IV-VI, accompanied by a teacher and the Preparatory Wing In-charge, were a part of this enriching journey. During the trip, students visited iconic landmarks such as the Merlion, experienced the thrill of Sentosa Adventure Island, and explored the wonders of the Night Safari. They also had the chance to learn about industrial processes at the Chocolate Factory - Mr Bucket and delve into Singapore’s rich history at a renowned science museum. This trip provided a perfect blend of hands-on learning experiences and exposure to different cultures and technological advancements. The journey was not just about sightseeing but also about fostering curiosity, teamwork, life skills, and confidence among students. The educational trip to Singapore was an outstanding success, seamlessly blending learning, recreation and adventure. From technological insights to thrilling experiences, the students gained invaluable exposure beyond their textbooks. This journey not only enhanced their knowledge but also created cherished memories, fostering a spirit of curiosity and exploration among them.