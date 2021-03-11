Yadavindra Public School, Patiala

A group of 18 students, accompanied by three teachers, took part in a community service activity on the occasion of Global Youth Service Day. It was an AFS activity wherein all participants contributed equally in spreading happiness in the community. Following the theme ‘Serve, Smile and Share’, the children put on the chef’s hat and in teams of three, prepared potato curry, puri and prasad. Later, they went to the streets of the town to serve food to the less fortunate. The idea behind this activity was to put a smile on the faces of the underprivileged.
