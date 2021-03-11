To give wings to the initiative of 'No Use of Plastic', Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, tied up with Patiala Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society for the project 'Jhola Mission'. The idea is to reduce the use of plastic bags by introducing handmade cloth bags. The students played a major role in this social cause. The school supported the initiative taken up by one of the students. Ayaan Modi, a student of class VII-N along with his grandmother Sunita Modi and mother Kanika Modi (members of Patiala Obstetrics & Gynaecology Society) displayed and distributed handmade cloth bags in the school premises. The bags were made from used bed sheets or pillow covers and were stitched by the underprivileged people. The bags were sold at a very reasonable price (Rs.20/bag). The effort was made to reduce the use of plastic bags and to support the weaker section of the society. "It is our small endeavour towards environmental restoration. Our idea is to educate our students about the alternatives of single use plastic. I am glad that our students are putting in efforts for some social work," expressed Maj Gen Sanjiv Varma, VSM (Retd), Director YPS, Patiala.
