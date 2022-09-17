Yadavindra Public School, Patiala

The school organised a blood donation camp with the help of a team of doctors from Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. The camp was organised in the building of YPS Boys Boarding House. The volunteer students not only donated blood but also helped in the smooth conduct of the event. Refreshments were arranged for the donors. Certificates were given to the donors. Around 50 units were collected during the two-hour camp. “Donating blood is one act of selflessness and kindness as it can save many lives. This year we are celebrating YPS legacy of 75 years and this camp is our small effort to give something back to the society,” expressed Maj Gen Sanjiv Varma, VSM (retd), Director YPS Patiala.
