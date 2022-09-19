Yadavindra Public School, Patiala

A team of nine archers from YPS made their opponents bow down in CISCE Regional Archery Competition held at Malwa Archery Academy (MAA), Gidderbaha. The archers participated and bagged several medals in individual 50 mt Ranking Round and various team events. Karan Bishnoi of Class XII bagged three gold medals in the individual 50 mt Ranking Round. Simranjit Kaur of Class XII has won two gold and a silver medal. Divrose Kaur won a gold and two silver medals. A team of four girls, including Simranjit Kaur, Divrose Kaur, Manmeet (XI) and Arshpreet Kaur (IX) also bagged a gold medal in the event.
