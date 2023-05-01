Yadavindra Public School, Patiala

An old student of the school reached the summit of two challenging peaks in the Himalayas -- Mt Lobuche East and Mt Imja Tse.

Angad Singh of the 2021 batch had embarked on a mountaineering expedition to the Everest region of Nepal in the last week of March. On April 4, Angad and his sherpa reached the summit of Mt Lobuche at a height of 6,119 m.

He proudly carried the Indian National Flag along with the flags of YPS and AYOSA.

Angad continued his journey and successfully summited Mt Imja Tse too on April 9, standing at a height of 6,189 m.

He said, "I am extremely proud to have achieved the summit of two 6,000s in just six days. It was a challenging but an exhilarating experience, and I couldn't have done it without the support of my sherpa and the skills and knowledge I gained from my time at YPS, Patiala."

School Director Maj Gen (retd) BS Grewal said, "Angad's accomplishment is a testament to the values and teachings of the YPS, and we are proud to have him as our alumnus. His achievement will inspire current and future students to reach for their dreams and never give up."