Yadavindra Public School, Patiala

The school held its investiture ceremony, where a 24-member prefectorial body was selected for the upcoming academic year. The event took place at the Captain Amarinder Singh Auditorium. The event was attended by the faculty, staff, students and parents of prefects. The event commenced with a graceful parade by the prefects. Director Maj Gen BS Grewal, VSM (retd), conferred the newly elected prefects with badges, and responsibilities and extended a supporting hand to the students' council for the smooth running of the school. An oath-taking ceremony was administered by the Director, where the prefects pledged to fulfil their duties with sincerity and dedication. Uday Singh Batra of DRH was selected as the Head Boy, while Samaira Singh of MH was chosen as the Head Girl. Karaninder Singh of PH was appointed as the Deputy head boy, and Enayat Kaur Sandhu of DRH was selected as the Deputy head girl. The captains for House, Sports and Extra-Curricular activities were also appointed in the 24 members team of Prefects. The investiture ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by the school's Director.