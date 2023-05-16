Yadavindra Public School, Patiala

Students have brought laurels to the school by winning medals in World Scholar's Cup competition, held at Mohali. Two teams, comprising three delegates, participated in this competition. The theme of the event was "Reconstructing the Past," which challenged the delegates to explore and analyse historical events and artefacts. Both teams exhibited exceptional knowledge and skills during the event, and have qualified for the global round. The event was a tremendous success and the delegates gained new strengths and abilities through the experience. A total of 32 medals were won by Krishiv Garg-( 13), Manan Rai Sood- (6), Kritik Jain- (5), Avraj Manchanda - (4), Anubhav-Verma- (3) and Aahana Goel- (1).