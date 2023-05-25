Yadavindra Public School, Patiala

The school's cricket team won the CISCE Zonal Cricket competition. The two-day competition saw participation from six schools. The matches were organised at different locations. The school won all pool matches and the final game was held between YPS, Patiala and British Co-Ed School, Patiala. YPS won the game by 5 runs. Amrit Singh Kang was declared Man of the Match.
