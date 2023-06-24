Yadavindra Public School, Patiala

The school observed the International Day of Yoga. As many as 100 students and 20 participated in the session. Under the guidance of school's yoga teacher Arjun Tiwari, the participants performed various 'asanas'. "I am immensely proud of our YPS community for embracing the spirit of the day. At YPS, we believe in holistic development and the school remains committed to fostering the physical, mental and spiritual well-being of its community, using yoga as a guiding light," said Director, Maj Gen BS Grewal, VSM (Retd).