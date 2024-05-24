Yadavindra Public School, Patiala

Yadavindrians demonstrated remarkable skills, unwavering determination and true sportsmanship in the recently held All India IPSC Squash Championship at Daly College, Indore. With their hard work they have bagged the following medals. In U-12 - Bronze medal in team event - Arjan Singh Baraich IV-N, Anjan Karan Singh IV-E, Hridyaansh Sood V-E. In U-14 - Bronze medal in team event Gurfarzand Singh VI-O, Samarth Singh Sandhu VI-O, AdabPratap Singh Bains VII-P and Pranay Bansal VIII-O. Hiren Jain of XII-Commerce has won a Bronze medal inU-19 Individual category.
