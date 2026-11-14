Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, celebrates 78th Annual Sports Day

Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, celebrated its 78th Annual Sports Day. More than 1,400 students participated. The YPS Board of Governors, Headmaster, staff, students, alumni from the Silver Jubilee Batch (2001) and Golden Jubilee Batch (1976), and parents witnessed the magnificent event. The celebrations commenced a day earlier, when the Golden and Silver Jubilee batches joined the present Yadavindrians for a friendly series of basketball and cricket matches, rekindling their cherished school memories. The day also witnessed a tree plantation drive. The Silver Jubilee Batch (2001) gifted an international-level Techno Turf Basketball Court to the school. The main celebration began with the arrival of the chief guest, Rupinder Pal Singh, Olympian, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Bronze Medallist and former Captain of the Indian Hockey Team. The Headmaster of YPS, Patiala, Navin Kumar Dixit, welcomed the chief guest and addressed the gathering. Students of classes X-XII, NCC and NSS cadets presented a grand and synchronised march past, saluting the chief guest to the rousing tunes of the school pipe band. The ceremonial flame was lit by the school’s three star athletes, followed by the oath-taking ceremony administered by the school Head Girl. Around 1,400 students from the Foundation, Junior and Middle Wings displayed a perfect blend of energy, discipline and coordination through a variety of spirited events, including aero modelling, an equestrian show, yoga, Tiny Twisters Zumba, aerobics, PT drills, cycling and rhythmic dance performances. The final rounds of various inter-house athletic events were also held, culminating in the announcement of the winning house of the year. Following tradition, the Silver and Golden Jubilee batches relived their glorious school days by enthusiastically participating in the alumni races and march past, infusing the stadium with nostalgia and unmatched excitement. The chief guest distributed prizes to the winners of various sports events and appreciated the students’ remarkable performances. He lauded the school for nurturing both mental and physical excellence among its students.