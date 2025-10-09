Yadavindra Public School, Patiala hosts All India IPSC U-17 Cricket Tournament

The school is hosting the prestigious All India IPSC U-17 Cricket Tournament 2025. The opening ceremony of the tournament took place at the Yadavindra stadium. A total of 19 teams comprising 300 talented players of IPSC member schools from across India engaged in intense competition, partaking in a total 44 matches. The event was inaugurated by chief guest Major General Birender Singh Bisht, General Officer Commanding, Airawat Armoured Division, who declared the tournament open amidst the presence of YPS Headmaster, Navin Kumar Dixit and other school functionaries.

