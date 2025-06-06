DT
Home / The School Tribune / Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, hosts end-of-term celebrations

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Jun 06, 2025 IST
The school hosted its end of term celebration —Grand Jam. It was a spectacular show of music, dance, and creativity. With over 350 students participating, the event was a resounding success, leaving the audience spellbound with its vibrant performances and spirited atmosphere. The students of classes IV-XII attended the event. The show was specially staged for the parents. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of a lamp by Headmaster Navin Kumar Dixit, Deputy Headmaster Anil Bajaj, Bursar Lt-Col RD Sharma, Junior School In-charge Simrit Khatra, and Foundation Wing In-charge Anju Pande. This was followed by a mesmerising ‘Ganesh Vandana’, performed by students with grace and devotion. Addressing the gathering, Headmaster Navin Kumar Dixit congratulated the students on their achievements and lauded their efforts during the first term. He extended his best wishes for the upcoming term and blessed the students with joyful and restful vacations. The Grand Jam 2025 was more than just a cultural event — it was a celebration of teamwork, creativity, and the school’s vibrant spirit.

