DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Yadavindra Public School students visit Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park

Yadavindra Public School students visit Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In an initiative aimed at supporting the wildlife and conservation of endangered species, a group of 31 students of Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, accompanied by Headmaster Navin Kumar Dixit; Deputy Headmaster Anil Bajaj; and two teachers, visited the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park. A special adoption programme was held at the zoo, where the school formally adopted an elephant named Hema. The programme was graced by chief guest Basanta Raj Kumar, IFS, Chief Wildlife Warden, Punjab. Addressing the gathering, Headmaster Dixit emphasised that education must extend beyond classroom learning. He stated that experiential initiatives such as animal adoption play a vital role in shaping students' character. He further explained that the adoption of an elephant is thoughtfully aligned with the institution's values. The elephant symbolises patience, wisdom and steady strength - virtues the school seeks to inculcate in every learner. This adoption marks a proud milestone for the school. The institution has set an inspiring example of holistic education in action, encouraging students to become compassionate, responsible, and socially aware citizens. He also announced adopting a tiger to create awareness among students for the conservation of endangered animals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts