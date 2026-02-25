Yadavindra Public School students visit Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park

In an initiative aimed at supporting the wildlife and conservation of endangered species, a group of 31 students of Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, accompanied by Headmaster Navin Kumar Dixit; Deputy Headmaster Anil Bajaj; and two teachers, visited the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park. A special adoption programme was held at the zoo, where the school formally adopted an elephant named Hema. The programme was graced by chief guest Basanta Raj Kumar, IFS, Chief Wildlife Warden, Punjab. Addressing the gathering, Headmaster Dixit emphasised that education must extend beyond classroom learning. He stated that experiential initiatives such as animal adoption play a vital role in shaping students' character. He further explained that the adoption of an elephant is thoughtfully aligned with the institution's values. The elephant symbolises patience, wisdom and steady strength - virtues the school seeks to inculcate in every learner. This adoption marks a proud milestone for the school. The institution has set an inspiring example of holistic education in action, encouraging students to become compassionate, responsible, and socially aware citizens. He also announced adopting a tiger to create awareness among students for the conservation of endangered animals.

