Yadvindra Public School, Patiala

To show their love and respect towards their mothers, the students of YPS Foundation wing as well as the junior wing celebrated Mother’s Day by learning different ways of expression. Class Nursery kids learnt how to make lemonade for their mothers. Prep Class students made beautiful cards with fresh flowers. They were also asked to pen down a message for their mothers on the card. The junior wing students also tried their hand at different art-and-craft work to celebrate the special day. They made several wall hangings and cards with messages depicting the strength of their mothers. All students were allowed to take their art work back home and present it to their mothers.
