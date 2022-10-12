Yadvindra Public School, Patiala

The three days of intense debating and discussion of 3rd Edition of YPS MUN 2022 concluded here. The closing ceremony of the conference was held in Captain Amarinder Singh Auditorium of the school. The ceremony witnessed around 500 attendees. The event commenced with the arrival of the Chief Guest, Mani Shankar Aiyar, former member Parliament of Rajya Sabha. The gathering included YPS Chairman, Raja Malvinder Singh, Kanwalvir Singh Kang, YPS Board member, Jai Singh Gill, YPS Board member, Col RPS Brar, President AYOSA, Prof. (Dr) GS Bajpai, Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi National University Of law, Harshit Narang, Assistant Director, Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Satvir Singh Athwal, SSP, Fatehgarh Sahib, and distinguished guests from AYOSA. During the conference, the delegates debated over measures to counter terrorism in the Middle East in UNGA committee, colonisation of Mars and allocation of resources in UNCOPUS, discussing the plan of action for advancement of women in OIC and many more serious International issues. The best delegation award was bagged by The Modern School, Barakhamba. Vivek High School, Chandigarh, won the Best Team Effort award.