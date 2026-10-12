Yashaswini impresses at global event

Yashaswini Sameer Rana of Aadhunik Public School, Sidhbari, Dharamsala, received an award of commendation in the John Locke Institute 2026 Junior Global Essay Prize in Science and Technology. She distinguished herself among 100,227 contestants from 191 countries. The competition ceremony was held at the London Hilton on Park Lane, Mayfair, London. Yashaswini was also offered a scholarship of $750 towards the cost of a John Locke Summer School. The institute appreciated her originality, curiosity and discipline. The achievement brought pride to the school and extended its presence beyond national borders. The school management and the Principal appreciated her dedication and lauded her accomplishment.

Advertisement