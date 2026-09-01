Yashika tops in swimming event

Yashika Sharma, a student of Class IV at PML SD Public School, has brought laurels to the school by securing the second prize in the U-11 100-metre freestyle swimming event at the Chandigarh Swimming Tournament, held at Sector 23 and organised by the Chandigarh Sports Department. Yashika displayed remarkable determination, confidence and sporting spirit throughout the competition. In recognition of her excellent performance, she was awarded a cash prize of Rs 3,000. The school congratulated Yashika on her outstanding accomplishment and wishes her continued success in all her future endeavours.

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