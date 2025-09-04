DT
Yashita secures admission to Gitarattan International B School

Yashita secures admission to Gitarattan International B School

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 04, 2025 IST
Yashita Chandel, batch 2024-25 student of RK International School, Nabahi, secured admission through CLAT in the prestigious Gitarattan International Business School, Delhi, affiliated to Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), for the BA LLB (Hons) programme. This remarkable success is the result of Yashita’s hard work, dedication, and determination, combined with the constant encouragement of her parents – Bandana Chandel and Virender Chandel – and the sincere guidance of her teachers. Expressing their joy, the school management and faculty members extended heartfelt congratulations to Yashita for this milestone achievement. The RKIS family conveyed their best wishes for her future, hoping that she continues to excel in her chosen legal career and brings further laurels to her alma mater.

