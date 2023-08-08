Yoga camp at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The Haryana Yog Ayog started a yoga camp in the school. Under the guidance of Rohit, a seasoned yoga coach and NIS, Patiala, Internee, the camp witnessed a participation of 300 students. The camp aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being through the practice of various asanas and pranayama techniques. Principal Gulshan Kaur extended her appreciation to Rohit and the dedicated school yoga teachers.

#Panchkula