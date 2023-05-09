Yoga camp at Brookfield Int'l School, New Chandigarh

The school organised an awareness yoga camp on its campus. Students performed various asanas. They were also given tips on meditation. They were taught basic exercises to keep themselves light and healthy. They were informed that exercise like yoga was the best option nowadays to stay fit. Director of the school Manav Singla said yoga offered multiple health benefits. It was instrumental in energy management. He further said it kept energy levels up and balanced. It also helped in improving the breath quality, lowering stress and cortisol levels, helping one to maintain peace. Even interpersonal relationships and communication improved. Physically one felt more flexible, stronger and gained stamina.