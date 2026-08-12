Yoga competition held

Saupin’s School, Panchkula, hosted the ICSE senior-level yoga competition, welcoming enthusiastic participation from Tricity schools. The event highlighted yoga's role in promoting discipline, coordination and holistic well-being among students. In the Boys' Team category, Saint Xavier's, Sector 44, Chandigarh, secured first position, followed by the host school and Little Flower Convent School, Sector 14, Panchkula. In the girls' team category, St Stephen's, Sector 45, Chandigarh, emerged first, followed by St Xavier's and the host school. In the artistic pair category, St Xavier's School, Chandigarh, bagged the first position, New Angel Public School, Zirakpur, secured second, and Saupin's School stood third. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur congratulated all participants and appreciated their dedication and sportsmanship.
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