Yoga competition winners

At a district-level yoga competition organised by the Yoga Federation of India, five students of Saupins' School, Panchkula, got selected for state-level yoga competition. The school won two silver and three bronze medals in different categories. In the 8-10 age group girl's category, Shubhi of Class IV got a silver medal, and Aadit Arora (Class IV) got the bronze medal in the boys’ category. In the 10-12 year age group boy's category, Ishaan Sharma (Class IV) got the silver medal. Under the 12-14 year age group girl's category, Vedika Chauhan of Class IX got a bronze medal and in the same group in boy's category, Chirag Aggarwal (Class VII) got the bronze medal. The Principal Rani Poddar said, “Yoga offers something for everyone. It enables a strong mind and a healthy body. It provides multi-dimensional solutions to the multiple challenges we face in our lives.”
