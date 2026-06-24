Yoga Day celebrated at Rashtriya Military School, Chail

Rashtriya Military School, Chail, celebrated International Yoga Day with enthusiasm and community participation. The event witnessed the active involvement of students, parents, teachers, staff members, NCC Air Wing cadets and local residents. Organised on the school premises during the morning hours, the programme aimed to promote awareness about yoga and encourage a healthy lifestyle. The event was graced by the presence of school president Dr Ashish Tandon, Dr Misha Tandon, Chairman Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon and CEO Mohit Shinde. Addressing the gathering, they highlighted yoga as an invaluable gift of Indian culture and encouraged everyone to make it an integral part of their daily lives. The yoga session was conducted by sports teacher Ashwani Kumar Sandhu, who guided the participants through various yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation practices. He also explained the physical, mental and emotional benefits of regular yoga practice. Students and other participants performed the exercises with enthusiasm, discipline and concentration. Members of the Bharat Vikas Parishad, including president Rajinder Prasad, Rakesh Chodha (councillor), Arun Sharma, Harvinder Singh Bansal, Raju (councillor) and Joginder Pal (councillor), extended their support by distributing refreshments to all participants. The programme concluded on a vibrant note with an energetic bhangra performance by the team led by Kamal Bhatia of Dhol-Taal Sabhyacharak Sath Club, adding a cultural flavour to the celebration. The event concluded with a collective pledge to adopt yoga regularly for a healthy body, a balanced mind and a harmonious life.

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