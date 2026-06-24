DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Yoga Day celebrated at Rashtriya Military School, Chail

Yoga Day celebrated at Rashtriya Military School, Chail

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:05 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Rashtriya Military School, Chail, celebrated International Yoga Day with enthusiasm and community participation. The event witnessed the active involvement of students, parents, teachers, staff members, NCC Air Wing cadets and local residents. Organised on the school premises during the morning hours, the programme aimed to promote awareness about yoga and encourage a healthy lifestyle. The event was graced by the presence of school president Dr Ashish Tandon, Dr Misha Tandon, Chairman Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon and CEO Mohit Shinde. Addressing the gathering, they highlighted yoga as an invaluable gift of Indian culture and encouraged everyone to make it an integral part of their daily lives. The yoga session was conducted by sports teacher Ashwani Kumar Sandhu, who guided the participants through various yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation practices. He also explained the physical, mental and emotional benefits of regular yoga practice. Students and other participants performed the exercises with enthusiasm, discipline and concentration. Members of the Bharat Vikas Parishad, including president Rajinder Prasad, Rakesh Chodha (councillor), Arun Sharma, Harvinder Singh Bansal, Raju (councillor) and Joginder Pal (councillor), extended their support by distributing refreshments to all participants. The programme concluded on a vibrant note with an energetic bhangra performance by the team led by Kamal Bhatia of Dhol-Taal Sabhyacharak Sath Club, adding a cultural flavour to the celebration. The event concluded with a collective pledge to adopt yoga regularly for a healthy body, a balanced mind and a harmonious life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts