Yoga Day observed at DAV, Alampur

The school celebrated the ninth International Day of Yoga. The event commenced with a brief introduction of the day by Principal Bikram Singh. Various warm-up exercises were done by all before starting with the yoga 'asanas'. The Principal encouraged students to practice regular yoga to remain fit and improve concentration. The students discussed the importance of yoga and also exhibited various postures and promised to introduce this activity in their daily lives.
