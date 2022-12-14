Yoga session at Aanchal Int'l School, Chandigarh

A yoga session was conducted at school. The session began with an introduction to yoga and its awareness where children were taught the importance of Yoga in their life and how to maintain the harmony between body and mind. The students discussed the importance of yoga and also exhibited yoga postures and promised to introduce the activity in their daily lives. All the students practiced and performed sitting and standing asanas. They were told about a few methods of meditation to release stress and to increase learning power and concentration. Students felt relaxed after performing various asanas and they took a pledge to stay physically as well as mentally fit.
