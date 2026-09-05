Years from now, we may forget the chapters they taught us but perhaps in a moment of doubt, we'll still remember a voice that once said, "You can".

For that is what a 'guru' leaves behind: not just the knowledge but also a part of themselves that quietly stays with us forever.

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You taught us more than chapters,

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More than answers we could write — You taught us how to find our way,

When nothing seemed quite right.

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A word when we were doubtful,

A smile when we had tried,

A "You can do this" spoken softly and somehow, fear stepped aside.

For in our stories, a Guru never truly leaves,

The lesson walks behind the shishya, long after the classroom sleeps.

The board may lose its writing,

The pages may grow old,

But some lessons refuse to fade — They settle within the soul.

Arpita Rai, Class XI, St. Xavier`s Senior Secondary School Chandigarh