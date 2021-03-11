Young athletes win medals in District championship

Students of DAV Public School, Ambala Cantt have achieved outstanding feats in District Athletics Championship organised by the Rural Games Association, Ambala, at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Saha. The students brought glory to their school in the Under-14 and Under-17 categories. They bagged a number of medals in the relay races. In the Under-17 Boys category, Mohit grabbed the top spot in both 100 m and 200 m race, whereas Ishpreet secured second place in 100 m as well as 400 m race. Rohan performed well in 200 m and 400 m race. Aadeshwar and Yash exhibited an extraordinary performance in 3000 m race, winning first and second positions, respectively. In the Under-17 Girls category, Kashish and Gunjan made podium finish in 100 m as well as 200 m race. Playing in the Under-14 Boys category, Samrat earned the third spot in 200 m race, whereas in the under-11 category Tajinder finished in the second place in 200 m race. Principal Dr Seema Dutt congratulated the Sports Department and lauded the students for their remarkable sportsmanship and wished them luck in their future endeavours.