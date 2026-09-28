Young Cecilian Ikjot excels at state-level hockey tourney

Cecil Convent School, Ambala Cantt, student Ikjot Singh of Class VIII brought pride to the school by winning a silver medal at the 59th Haryana State School Hockey Competition held in Rohtak. Ikjot's achievement reflects the importance of determination, hard work and perseverance in pursuing one's goals. The Principal congratulated the young hockey player on his outstanding performance and wished him continued success and greater accomplishments in the sport. The school community lauded Ikjot's achievement and encouraged him to keep striving for excellence.

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