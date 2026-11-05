Young champions bring glory to the Hansraj Public School

Athletes of the school have brought laurels to the institution with their impressive performances across national, zonal, regional and district-level sporting championships, securing gold, silver and bronze medals, along with several prestigious trophies in shooting, taekwondo, lawn tennis, skating and badminton. At the DAV National Sports 2026, held in Delhi, Udayveer Tanwar (Class VIII A) secured the gold medal in shooting (Boys U-14), while Aradhya Dhiman (Class X A) clinched gold in taekwondo (girls U-17). Yashesh Taneja (Class VI B) was part of the gold medal-winning boys U-14 lawn tennis team. Tanya Bhatnagar (Class VIII C) delivered an exceptional performance, winning gold in the girls U-17 individual lawn tennis event and bronze in the team event. Rishik Arora (Class XI NM) and Devansh Kashyap (Class IX D) secured silver in the boys U-19 badminton team event. Vihaan Khullar (Class XI Green) excelled at the CBSE North Zone-2 Skating Boys Championship 2026, held at HSV Global School, Gurugram. Competing in the boys U-9 inline skating category, he won gold medals in both the 1,000-metre race and the one lap road race. At the 70th National School Taekwondo Games 2026–27, held in Jammu and Kashmir, Rishika (Class X D), representing the Haryana State Team, clinched the gold medal in the U-17 girls’ 44 kg weight category. Arinjay Kakran (Class VI C) continued his winning streak with remarkable performances across several badminton tournaments. He secured first position at the Kompte Badminton Championship, Sector 38, Chandigarh, winning a gold medal and a cash prize of Rs 3,100, and emerged as the winner at the Panchkula District Championship held in Sector 3. He also secured runner-up positions at the Scorecom Badminton Cup, Peer Muchhalla, and The Smashers Badminton Competition, Zirakpur. Continuing his impressive run, he clinched first position at The Shuttlers 2.0 Badminton Cup, organised by the PSBA, Zirakpur. Congratulating the young achievers during a special school assembly, Principal Jaya Bhardwaj applauded their dedication, perseverance and sporting spirit. The school management, Principal and faculty congratulated all the achievers, their parents and coaches for bringing distinction to the institution and wished them continued success in their future sporting endeavours.

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